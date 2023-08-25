Plans to build a petrol station and retail store on the site of a former service station have been lodged with Wolverhampton City Council.

Nottingham-based fuel retail firm Bushbury has applied for planning permission for the schemem on the vacant land previously occupied by Newbridge services on the corner of Tettenhall Road and New Road.

The service station closed in 2005 and the building fell into disrepair before being demolished in 2010. Since then the site has been derelict and was described by the applicant’s consultants as an eyesore.

The new scheme would encompass a new petrol filling station, a canopy-covered forecourt with four pumps and eight filling points, a retail store, automatic car wash, jet wash bay and car and cycle parking.

In a planning statement supporting the application, consultants Copesticks said: “The site lies within a local centre and on a heavily trafficked route. The proposed commercial/ retail roadside use is entirely appropriate within this context.

“The proposed development will give rise to in excess of 20 new employment opportunities. It is likely that the majority of these roles will be filled by members of the local community, reducing out-migration for employment and enhancing the sustainability of the area and the proposal.”

It also forecast that the site would be able to adapt as petrol and diesel are phased out in the future as roadside services would remain in demand.