Motorway service operator Roadchef has partnered with the University of Bristol (UoB) for a futuristic design project as part of its ambitions of reaching net zero by 2040.

The project invited design students to realise concepts, visually engaging designs or a framework of what the UK’s future MSAs will look like in 2050 through a sustainability lens and in response to Roadchef’s electric vehicle (EV) roll-out scheme.

The project follows research undertaken by Roadchef which found nearly two thirds (56.7%) of consumers would choose to stop at a service area that is ‘doing more than others’ in terms of sustainability initiatives. A further 22.1% said this would be of importance to them in the future.

The research highlighted the importance of sustainability on the motorway for UK road users, citing the ability to reduce plastic waste, minimise food waste, and recycle and charge electric vehicles quickly, easily, and safely as the most important aspects to road users.

Students of UoB have been tasked with responding to the research findings and any relevant external challenges by designing and pitching their most innovative, creative, and environmentally-friendly concepts to the MSA for the chance to have them implemented by Roadchef.