North Yorkshire Police are investigating a failed armed robbery at a petrol station near York, which happened at 6.46pm on Sunday, January 7.

A masked man threatened staff at Gate Helmsley Garage and Petrol Station with a 10-inch knife. He demanded money from the till and vapes. However, staff point-blank refused to give him anything and he left empty-handed.

He is believed to have left on foot, along the A166 in the direction of Gate Helmsley.

Police responded and launched a full investigation, which remains ongoing. CCTV, door-to-door enquiries, witness statements and other lines of enquiry – including with other forces – have been pursued following the incident.

Police are urging the public to get in touch if they have any further information that could help identify the suspect.

He is believed to be no older than 20 and was dressed in black, wearing a black balaclava and had a black rucksack with a white lining.

Officers want to hear from anyone driving past the petrol station between 6.40pm and 6.50pm who may have information that could help the investigation. You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC476. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12240004018 when passing on information.