Detectives in Clydebank are appealing for information after a robbery at a forecourt on Great Western Road in Clydebank.

The incident happened at the West Highways Service Station around 3.05am on Tuesday, November, 21

Officers are working to identify two men who entered the premises before threatening staff and stealing a three-figure sum of cash.

The first man is described as being in his early 20s, white, around 5ft 8in tall with dark hair, brushed forward. He had a dark covering on the lower half of his face.

The second man was also in his early 20s, white and around 5ft 8in tall. He also had a dark covering on the lower half of his face.

They made off on foot in the direction of Drumry Railway Station.

Detective Constable Lee Cassidy said: “We would urge anyone who may recognise the description of these two men, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area early that morning and could have dashcam footage, or who may have private CCTV from the area.

“Anyone who thinks they may be able to help can call 101, quoting reference 0316 of 21 November, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”