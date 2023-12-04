Thames Valley Police have released a CCTV image of two people who may have witnessed an incident of grievous bodily harm at a forecourt in Reading.

The incident occurred at approximately 11pm on November 11 on the forecourt of the BP Garage in London Road.

A man punched another man in the face, dragged him from a car and continued to assault him. The victim, a man aged in his fifties, sustained multiple facial fractures.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of two people who may have vital information about the incident.

Investigating officer detective constable Natasha Black of Reading CID said: “I am releasing this image as I believe the two people witnessed this incident.

“I would like to confirm that these are not suspects but may be able to assist this investigation.

“If you are either of the people in this image, or you know who they are, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or by making a report online, quoting reference 43230508684.”