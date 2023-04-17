Police investigating reports of a man threatening people with a knife at a Morrisons petrol station have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

Avon & Somerset Police have just released details of the incident which they described as a robbery in Bristol and appealed for the public’s help.

Officers said they were investigating after a man threatened people with a knife at Morrisons Petrol Station, in Peterson Avenue, Bristol, on Thursday 16 March at around 10.20pm.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he has information in relation to the incident. He is white, between 25-35 years old and is approximately 6ft tall. He is shown wearing a black gilet coat, blue under jacket, black shoes and light jeans.

They are asking for anyone who has information which could aid their investigation, or can help identify the man pictured, to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223062299, or to complete their online appeals form.

Meanwhile, further east, armed police were called to the BP/Budgens in Hythe Road, Ashford, Kent last week after a man was seen with a gun.

Police cordoned off the forecourt and subsequently arrested a 62-year old man who was in possession of an imitation firearm.