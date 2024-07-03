Lincolnshire Police are investigating a fatal collision at an Esso forecourt near Foston on the A1.

Police received reports of a collision involving a black Nissan Qashqai and a parked grey Mercedes CLA at 12.59pm on Saturday, June 29.

A 20-year-old woman, who had been a passenger in the Mercedes, sadly died the following day (June 30).

Another female passenger in the Mercedes, a woman in her 80s, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The driver of the Qashqai and their 10-year-old passenger both sustained minor injuries. They were both treated in hospital and have subsequently been discharged.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She has since been released on bail while inquiries are ongoing.

Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage that can assist with their investigations.

They are particularly interested in any footage of a black 59-plate Nissan Qashqai driving along the A1 northbound in the Grantham area between 12.35-12.55pm on Saturday, June 29. They are also keen to speak to the driver of a red car who may have been in the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch by emailing SCIUInvestigations@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 228 of 29 June.