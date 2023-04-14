Police in Scotland have started an investigation after a fire was deliberately started at the back of a petrol station in Renfrewshire.

The fire broke out behind the Morrisons forecourt in Johnstone around 8pm on Wednesday April 12.

A security guard at the petrol station was notified of the fire in a patch of gorse and rang the emergency services.

The fire had burned itself out by the time firefighters arrived and nobody was hurt, but they deemed the act to be deliberate and police are appealing for information from any witnesses.

A police spokesperson said: “There was an incident of wilful fire raising which occurred at the back of Morrisons petrol station in Johnstone around 8pm on Wednesday April 12.

“The security guard was alerted that a fire had been set at the rear of the petrol station. Emergency services attended and fire crews stated that the fire had fizzled out by the time they arrived. They’ve deemed it to be wilful.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the person responsible and extra patrols will be conducted in the area. Anybody who might have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 3425 of April 12.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were alerted at 8pm on Wednesday, April 12, to reports of a small fire in the open at Napier Street, Johnstone.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance to the area where a fire had affected a small amount of gorse.

“The fire had been extinguished prior to the crew’s arrival and firefighters ensured the area was safe before leaving the scene.”