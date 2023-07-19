Police officers in Scotland are appealing for information following a break-in at a fuel station in Helensburgh on Sunday, 9 July.

The incident happened around 5.20am on East Clyde Street in the town. A sum of cash was stolen.

Three men wearing dark clothing with their hoods up and gloves were seen in the area at the time.

Detective constable Calum Hall said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have information to get in touch with officers.

“We are also appealing for anyone who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident 0786 of 9 July, 2023.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111, where anonymity can be maintained.”