Police investigating allegations of fraud at a motorway service station on the M40 have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

Officers from Thames Valley Police say he may have vital information regarding an incident of fraud in Oxford.

The incident occurred at 2.40pm on Monday 15 May at Thame Motorway Services. The offender approached a number of people asking for money to pay for fuel for his car.

Investigating officer PC Matt Harris, based at Abingdon Police Station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the person in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230212403.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”