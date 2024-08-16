Thames Valley Police has released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a public order incident in High Wycombe.

At around 8.30am on June 7, an unknown man drove onto the Turnpike Petrol Station forecourt at speed. When told to calm down by another person, the man started shouting and swearing in an aggressive manner and threatened to stab a second person.

Investigating officer PC Lisa Pearce-Smith, said: “I am releasing the image of a man who we believe may be able to assist us with this investigation. If this person is you, or you recognise the person in the image, I would urge you to please contact Thames Valley Police, either by contacting us online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240265939.”