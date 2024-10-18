Gloucestershire Police are appealing for the victim of an assault and attempted robbery at a petrol station in Tewkesbury earlier this week to come forward.

A member of the public reported that they had seen a man and woman threaten another man while at P J Nicholls fuelling station on Ashchurch Road.

It is believed that the offenders had demanded that the victim withdrew money from an ATM before punching and forcing him back into their car.

This took place at around 3.40pm on Tuesday October 15 and the identity of the victim is currently unknown.

A 27-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery in connection with the incident following enquiries and later released on bail.

Officers are now working to identify the victim to check his welfare and find out what happened.

The victim was described as being white and in his 40s. He had dark brown hair, facial hair and was wearing all black clothing including a puffer coat with a hood.

Investigating officers are asking the victim, or anyone who knows him, to come forward so that the investigation can progress.

Information can be submitted to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 289 of 15 October: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/