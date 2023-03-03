The PRA has announced plans for its second Business Breakout event in 2023, which will be on Thursday March 16 in Durham.

The event will be at The Fountain Room, Ramside Hall Hotel, Carrville, Durham and will begin at 10am. Free parking together with lunch and refreshments are provided.

The programme is:

PRA / CWA – market review;

Christie & Co – property update;

CBE – innovators in retail technology;

DoubleCool – retrofit energy saving acrylic doors to your refrigeration cabinets;

Petroassist – pumps, payment, tanks and charging services;

To register either click here, contact PRA on lou.woods@rmif.co.uk or ring 01788 538302.