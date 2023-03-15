The PRA has unveiled the programme for a Business Breakout event in Northern Ireland, which will be on Wednesday March 29.

The event, which is open to everybody and free to attend, will be at the Hemlock Suite, Crowne Plaza Hotel, 117 Milltown Road, Belfast, with registration opening at 10am for a 10.30 start and it will be followed by a complementary lunch.

The programme is:

PRA / CWA – market review;

CBE – innovators in retail technology;

Petroassist – pumps, payment, tanks and charging services;

Weev – electrifying your forecourt, the future is now.

To register either click here, email PRA at lou.woods@rmif.co.uk or ring 01788 538302.