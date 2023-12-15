Despite numerous objections, North Tyneside Council has waved through plans to turn The Redburn pub in Percy Main, North Shields, into a petrol forecourt. The proposed development is on the A193/Waterville Road roundabout to the west of North Shields town centre.

The objections to the plans were mostly concerning traffic and anti-social behaviour. Northumbria Police got involved in the planning process and recommended the forecourt operators employ security staff at the site.

However, Eston Service Station Ltd, has been granted full planning permission to demolish and develop the site into a petrol filling station with convenience store. The proposal also includes the re-use of the two existing vehicular access points as entry and exit points for customers, fuel deliveries and shop delivery vehicles.

The proposed shop building will have a gross floor area of 340sq m, of which 240sq m will be sales space. There will also be a storage room and staff toilet.

In addition to the four pump islands, the site will have 10 parking spaces, and four secure cycle spaces will also be provided.

The proposed hours of trading for the shop and fuel sales will be 24/7, creating five full-time and 10 part-time jobs.