A public meeting will be held next Wednesday (October 16) to determine whether Spar wholesaler James Hall can go ahead with its knockdown rebuild plans for Esso Bridge Street Garage at Longtown, Carlisle.

Its proposals also include changes to adjoining land, specifically demolishing two houses (6a and 6b Bank Street), demolishing a two-storey redbrick building as well as the partial demolition and refurbishment of 12 and 14 Bridge Street.

James Hall wants to build a new petrol filling station on the site comprising a 280sq m convenience store and six fuel pumps serviced by two underground fuel tanks. There would also be a jet wash and air/water station plus two EV chargepoints, 16 customer parking spaces, two disabled spaces and motorbike and cycle parking.

The Spar-branded c-store on the forecourt would replace the standalone Spar in nearby Netherby Street. James Hall says the new store will serve the local catchment area (mostly customers of the existing Spar store) predominantly meeting the day-to-day needs of local residents as well as drawing trade from those using the petrol filling station.

The planning application states: “The proposal presents an opportunity to provide a modern convenience facility for the town and for passers-by travelling on the A7. The existing facility at the Esso garage does not meet the expectations of travellers when visiting a modern PFS. By retaining frontage buildings at Bridge Street and Bank Street, the character of the Conservation Area will be maintained and indeed enhanced by modernising the site.”

The proposal will be considered by Cumberland Council’s planning committee next Wednesday, October 16.

So far, on the Council’s website, there have been 16 objections to the plans with people concerned about road safety and whether the new buildings would be in keeping with the rest of the area.