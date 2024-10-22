Luss Estates Company is seeking a renewal of plans for a retail unit at its unmanned Luss Filling Station in Luss, Alexandria as previous planning permission is set to expire in December.

Permission was granted by Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority back in 2021 for a stone and timber building to house a shop and customer toilets.

Once planning permission is granted, the applicant has three years to start work on the development.

The area where the company wants to build the shop comprises flat grass and gravel, which was formerly the site of a small retail building which was demolished after fire damage in March 2019. Luss Filling station is to the east of the site. The remainder of the site is a public car park.

The proposed new building would measure 11m x 5 m x 4.9m high. It would have a random stone base course with vertical timber cladding and slate pitched roof.