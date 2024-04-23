A road closure that virtually cut trade in half for Chaddesley Fuel Station near Kidderminster reopened much earlier than expected – but it’s been a mixed blessing for the site.

Severn Trent began work to replace a water main on the A448 in February, with the work expected to take 12 weeks. The 23-mile diversion meant drivers no longer went past the forecourt.

Local residents complained to the bosses at the water company and, as a result, employees worked double shifts and the work was done in five weeks instead of 12. The road re-opened on March 22.

Forecourt manager Kevin Hughes said: “Obviously we are pleased that the work was completed early however we had planned for being quiet for 12 weeks. Staff took holidays and two colleagues who were due to have surgery asked if they could go on a cancellations list. They got their surgery early and are still recuperating. We also ordered a new till system that is being installed shortly so there is a lot going on.”

Kevin said their customer numbers are back up to around 1,100 a day. “We’re very busy once again which is great news and we have done what we always do – adapt and get on with it!”

He confirmed that the forecourt has applied for compensation from Severn Trent but they are awaiting a response.