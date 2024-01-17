Leading motorway service area operator Roadchef, reached a fundraising milestone of over £5 million for its charity partner, Cancer Research UK (CRUK).

Since the partnership began in 2018, the Roadchef team has been able to hit this amazing figure, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite facing lockdowns and restrictions, Roadchef’s customers and employees played an integral part in keeping up momentum by organising and participating in numerous events that enabled the company to raise over £1 million each year since 2021.

From three peak challenges, annual golf days, various walks and hikes, the London Marathon, fancy dress days and so much more, staff from the company’s sites around the country have gone above and beyond to raise money. Most recently, staff from Watford Gap, Norton Canes and Maidstone MSA’s embarked on a 30km Walkathon dressed in fancy dress costumes raising over £3,000 for the charity.

Eve Mitchell, head of Partnerships Management from Cancer Research UK, commented on the partnership: “This staggering amount of money has been raised thanks to the dedication of Roadchef’s staff and customers and we want to thank everyone who has given their time and taken part in fundraising activities over the last six years. This money will make an incredible difference in continuing our vital work to help save more lives and we can’t wait to see the success of our partnership with Roadchef in 2024.”

In 2022 as Roadchef reached the milestone of raising £4 million for Cancer Research UK, they were awarded at the Charity Times Awards 2022 as the Corporate National Partnership Champion, which recognised their unwavering commitment for their charity partner over the previous four years. This award is a testament to the highly successful and long partnership between the company and CRUK.

Mike Jackson, head of Charity at Roadchef commented, “We are incredibly proud of our successful and long-standing partnership with Cancer Research UK. It has been a tremendous experience to help fundraise for an amazing charity and worthwhile cause which is close to our hearts. Cancer affects all of us and by working together we can support life-saving research and beat cancer. We are grateful to all of our customers, staff and individuals who have come together to take part in various activities to help us achieve our collective goal of raising £5 million for Cancer Research UK.”