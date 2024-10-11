Roadchef, in partnership with Gridserve, has expanded its EV charging facilities at its Taunton Deane North site on the M5.

The site has six new Gridserve chargers offering up to 360kW. The newly installed chargers are equipped with Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors, providing compatibility with a wide range of EVs. These high-powered chargers allow drivers to recharge quickly and efficiently. Like all Gridserve Electric Super Hubs, these chargers accept contactless payment, provide real-time status updates to popular car charging apps, including the Gridserve app, and use 100% net zero carbon energy.

While vehicles are charging, drivers can take advantage of the various amenities at Roadchef Taunton Deane North which include Chozen Noodle, Cornish Bakery, Costa and McDonald’s.

Paul Comer, director of EV implementation at Roadchef, says: “The addition of these new EV chargers at Taunton Deane North highlights our ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable travel and expanding the EV charging network in the UK. We understand the importance of providing reliable, fast-charging facilities that meet the needs of all EV drivers and this latest development is a testament to that commitment.”