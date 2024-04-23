Roadchef has partnered with ethical streetwear brand start-up, Streetwise + Conscious (S+C), on a new initiative at its Chester site, located on the M56.

The collaboration aimed to engage younger Roadchef Chester employees and customers, via a “style-inspired kindness” pop-up store, raising awareness of S+C’s “StreetSak” concept.

For every two streetwear items sold by S+C online, a rucksack filled with clothing essentials is donated to those experiencing homelessness. The rucksacks are then integrated into customer orders and distributed by the Manchester homeless charity, Coffee4Craig – a drop-in centre providing essential support to the homeless community across the city.

The strategic partnership underscores Roadchef’s commitment to supporting charitable causes in the UK. Alongside fundraising for Cancer Research UK, where Roadchef has helped to raise over £5m in the past six years, the company says the partnership with S+C highlights its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact within local communities.

Tom McMillan, co-founder of S+C, said: “Rather than sell clothes, the aim of this pop-up was mainly to gather feedback about our concept from Roadchef employees, as well as passing customers. We’re thrilled that we managed to positively engage with around 40% of the young people working at the Chester MSA, who all showed interest in working with us to push this collaboration forward.”