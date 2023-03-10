Motorway service area (MSA) operator Roadchef’s Magor site has become its first MSA to obtain a Parking Security Requirement (PSR) certificate in partnership with Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA).

The Magor site is located on the M4 near Newport in south Wales, a major transport route connecting Wales to England, and recently benefited from 103 new on-site car parking spaces and 39 HGV spaces as part of Roadchef’s expansion scheme.

The PSR accreditation has been established in partnership with TAPA and SNAP, a smart payment system for the haulage industry, to address secure parking of theft sensitive products.

This comes following research from TAPA EMEA Intelligence Service (TIS) which found trucks parked in unclassified or unsecured parking places are involved in over 50% of the thousands of cargo losses.

Roadchef said that by obtaining this accreditation, the MSA at Magor is complying with the required security standards of the logistics industry and addressing the risk of theft of products transported over the road.

Across its 30 locations, Roadchef operate 91,000sq ft of catering, 41,000sq ft retail, 15,000sq ft grocery and 690 hotel bedrooms across 30 sites, and offering brands including McDonald’s, Costa, Leon, WHSmith, Spar, Chozen Noodle and Days Inn. In addition, Roadchef’s own branded offerings include Fresh Food Café and Restbite.