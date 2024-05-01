Dorset detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they want to identify following an attempted robbery at an MFG site in Bournemouth.

At around 2.10pm on Saturday April 20, a man reportedly entered the Esso garage in Kinson Road and argued with a member of the shop staff before he hit them over the head with a glass bottle. The man then demanded money from the till and threw a second glass bottle in the victim’s direction, before leaving the premises.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for a head injury.

Detective Constable Emily Lovejoy of Dorset Police, said: “We have been carrying out enquiries into this robbery and I am now in a position to release images of a man we would like to identify as part of our investigation.

“I would urge anybody who recognises this individual, or who has any information relating to his identity, to please contact us.”