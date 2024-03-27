A recent fundraising campaign, in partnership with Top 50 Indie Rontec and Pennies, raised over £25,000 for Lia’s Wings, the UK’s only aeroplane air ambulance charity, dedicated to babies and critically ill children.

Lia’s Wings plays a crucial role in providing life-saving hospital air transfers and medical care to the youngest and most vulnerable patients across the UK. Lia’s Wings not only ensures swift and safe transport for babies and critically ill children in need, but also offers hope and support to families during their most challenging times.

A spokesperson for Rontec said: “We choose to support small charities, like Lia’s Wings, as they do not get the recognition that they deserve”.

In collaboration with Pennies, the digital micro-donation platform, Rontec customers were able to contribute towards Lia’s Wings mission with small donations at the point of sale.

Charlotte Young, CEO of Lia’s Wings, said: “Thanks to the generosity of Rontec and its customers, through the convenience of digital giving facilitated by Pennies, the incredible amount raised could fund two life-changing Lia’s Wings air ambulance transfers for critically ill children. This is an amazing donation and makes a vital contribution to our charity’s work. On behalf of the families that we exist for, thank you. Every 30p that each customer donated mattered, it shows that when we come together, we can make an enormous difference.”