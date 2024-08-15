Scottish Water has added 42 electric vans to its fleet as part of its vehicle replacement programme.

The company has purchased 111 Fiat Professional vans in total, which include 69 Fiat Doblos, 39 Fiat E-Doblos and three Fiat E-Scudos.

Scottish Water’s latest investment into EVs is part of its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2040.

Several of the electric vans are already in use with some driving over 100 miles per day. This is made possible thanks to the manufacturer quoted Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) miles ranges of up to 217 for the E-Scudo and 205 miles for the E-Doblo, with both vans capable of charging to 80% in 30 minutes from a 100kw rapid charger.

Elaine Pringle, fleet manager at Scottish Water, says: “Integrating Fiat Pro’s E-Doblo and E-Scudo vans into our fleet marks a significant step forward in our journey towards decarbonising our fleet. The specialised conversions of these vehicles meet our operational requirements that enable us to provide excellent water and waste water services for our customers, while the addition of electric vans also demonstrates our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and achieving net zero by 2040.”

Damien Dally, managing director of Fiat UK, says: “We are excited to support Scottish Water’s transition towards net zero. The customised Fiat E-Doblo and E-Scudo vans are designed to meet the diverse needs of their operations while enhancing performance and reducing carbon emissions.”