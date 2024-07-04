Shell’s site at Eastern Avenue in Romford has re-opened as a Shell Recharge site with petrol, diesel and EV charging.

Key features of the new Shell Recharge location – called Shell Rise Park – include 10 ultra-rapid charging stations and a Shell Select shop with Costa Express so drivers can recharge themselves while they recharge their vehicles. There are toilets available and free Wi-Fi, along with other amenities such as Amazon Lockers and a car wash.

As part of Shell’s commitment to lower carbon transportation, the new Shell Recharge location is powered by 100% renewable electricity, contributing to a reduced carbon footprint and a cleaner environment.

Sasha Evans, head of UK e-mobility, said: “We are thrilled to bring Shell Recharge to Romford and play a role in the transition to cleaner modes of transportation. Our goal is to provide a seamless charging experience for EV users and we look forward to welcoming the community to our new location.”