A forecourt staff member was racially abused by a customer after being confronted about shoplifting.

According to the Eastern Daily Press, Thomas Scott shouted racist insults and tried to attack the worker at the Esso site on Dereham Road in Norwich.

Scott was seen, by the member of staff, placing items in a bag. He was told he needed to pay for them first. Scott then tried to hit the member of staff.

When 999 was called, operators could hear Scott racially abusing the shop worker.

Scott pleaded guilty to racially aggravated abuse and possession of cannabis. He has 24 previous convictions for 41 offences.

Magistrates ordered him to pay the forecourt staff member £250 compensation and do 80 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.