Independent fuel retailer Laurie McKinnon has won an inaugural community award to recognise his support for local activities in Ilminster.

Laurie, who runs the Station Road Texaco garage and Spar forecourt store in the Somerset town, has been a stalwart supporter of local community events, providing thousands of pounds worth of sponsorship over the years.

His sponsorship has included football and rugby kits for young teams, boxing events, local fireworks displays, sponsored marathons and a local music festival. As a surprise, the local community got together to honour him.

Community spokesman Paul Webber said: “Laurie does so much for the community that we put on a community day for him where we presented him with an award. We approached his Spar wholesaler Appleby Westward which agreed to sponsor the trophy that was presented to him at the event. The Spar Oustanding Member of the Community Award will now be presented annually to a deserving member of the community like Laurie.”

The Station Road business has been in the McKinnon family for over 20 years, with Laurie taking over from his parents John and Linda nearly 10 years ago. “The majority of our trade is from local people and it’s nice to be able to give something back to the community that supports us so much,” said Laurie. “I feel very honoured to have been presented with this trophy and we are grateful to the people of Ilminster for their continuing support of our business.”

Laurie is pictured here receiving his trophy from Alex Schute, Business Development Manager for Appleby Westward