A Stalybridge forecourt owner and his manager have been ordered to pay over £11,000 after pleading guilty to three charges in relation to the sale and supply of illegal disposable vapes.

Tameside Magistrates’ Court heard that Tameside Council trading standards officers visited Texaco Caroline Street Service Station, Stalybridge, in June 2023 and seized a quantity of illegal disposable vapes. A test purchase of one of the illegal vapes was also made from the business.

This resulted in three charges being brought against Usman Patel as the owner of the business, and Khalid Muhammed as the manager of the business.

Earlier this month, Tameside magistrates handed Patel a £4,000 fine and ordered him to pay a £1,600 victim surcharge and £715 costs. Muhammed was given a £3,200 fine and ordered to pay a £1,260 victim surcharge and £715 costs.

Tameside Council executive member for environmental service and neighbourhoods, Laura Boyle, says: “Trade in illicit tobacco and e-cigarettes supports crime rings, damages legitimate businesses, undermines public health and facilitates the supply of tobacco to young people.

“This is a great result from court and sends a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal trading in Tameside. Public protection is a priority for us and our officers are proactive in acting on local intelligence and investigating rogue traders to keep our local communities safe as well as to support responsible, local businesses that comply with the law.”