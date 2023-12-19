Osprey Charging and Starbucks UK have joined forces to offer rapid charging to Starbucks customers.

The first facility, providing three rapid chargepoints, is now open alongside a new Starbucks drive-through on Intown Road, Aberdeen. The Starbucks-owned site is the first of several in the UK intended for rapid charge points with Osprey.

The 75kW chargepoints are compatible with every EV on the market today and typically add 100 miles of range in around 30 minutes. Furthermore, the chargers are said to be easy to use and designed with simple payment for all drivers, accepting contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and RFID card payments, as well as payments through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards.

Jacqui Wetherly, director of sustainability at Starbucks UK, said: “We are committed to providing our customers with the opportunity to make more sustainable choices. The opening of the EV charging point at Aberdeen is a great example of this and is the first of several such projects we have planned. The ability to charge easily and conveniently is critical in making EVs a reality and we are pleased to be able offer customers the opportunity to do so while enjoying the iconic Starbucks experience.”

Andrew Nosworthy, commercial director at Osprey Charging, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Starbucks UK to bring reliable, rapid EV charging facilities to their customers. This new location in Aberdeen improves access to public EV charging in the east of Scotland, supporting the drive to decarbonise transport in the UK.”

The next Starbucks location to benefit from Osprey EV charging is expected to be at the St Johns Retail Park in Bedford.