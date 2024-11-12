Stellantis has announced that its entire range of cars and light-duty commercial vehicles is now fully compatible with HVO.

HVO is a biofuel derived from renewable raw materials, such as used vegetable oil, animal fat and waste cooking oils. The hydrogenation process used to produce HVO results in a cleaner, sulphur-free fuel with significantly reduced levels of aromatic compounds and pollutants, making it a sustainable and environmentally friendly option.

HVO is also validated for use in many existing Stellantis vehicles with Euro 5 and Euro 6 engines marked with “XTL” on their fuel filler neck. Additionally, certain non-XTL Euro 6 diesel vehicles are compatible with HVO when equipped with the following engines: 1.3 MultiJet; 1.6 MultiJet; 2.0 MultiJet; 2.2 MultiJet; New 2.2 MultiJet 4.0; 3.0 V6 MultiJet; and 2.3 MultiJet (F1A - Fiat Ducato).

By broadening the adoption of HVO aka green diesel, Stellantis says it is reinforcing its commitment to protecting the environment and offering its customers sustainable choices that meet their needs.