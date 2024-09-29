Top 50 Indie, Sterling Petroleum, has submitted plans to install a new canopy and above-ground diesel tank at its Bawdrip Service Station at Bridgwater, Somerset.

The application to Somerset Council from Jaygar Architectural Design on behalf of Sterling Petroleum, says the site has an “extremely low” forecourt canopy and has a history of being struck by high vehicles causing ‘health and safety’ issues.

Currently, if a high-sided vehicle enters the site at the junction of A39/B3141, it cannot pass below the canopy and so has to reverse to exit the site.

The proposal is to remove the existing canopy and install a bigger one with a minimum clearance of 5m to cater for “modern day requirements”. The bigger canopy would also provide better cover for customers on the exposed site.

In addition, Sterling wants to add an above-ground diesel tank to the rear of the existing sales building to allow the site to offer drivers super diesel from the new tank. The new 35,000 litre tank would be split between 30,000 litres of diesel and 5,000 litres of super diesel, would be placed behind security fencing

A reconfiguration of the existing below-ground tanks would mean the site could also offer super unleaded petrol. The application says this again would enhance the facilities available to the modern day customer.

The application says the proposed development is confined to the existing designated site and does not encroach on the car sales area to the east of the site (which is under the same ownership but leased). The shop and workshop on the site would remain the same so the applicants believes the plans would have limited impact on the neighbouring properties.