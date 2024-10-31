Five people have been arrested and a vehicle recovered as part of a North Yorkshire Police operation to tackle cross-border criminality.

On October 29, officers spotted a suspect vehicle travelling with a motorcycle ridden by two masked men. The vehicles split up and officers pursued the motorcycle into Middlesbrough, where it was abandoned and the suspects fled. The bike had been reported stolen in Cleveland earlier on in the day.

The car got away but was spotted again at around 5.30pm on October 29 in Great Ayton, where it was tracked to a petrol station, where police thought the driver would fuel up and drive off.

The car was quickly boxed in on the forecourt, but not before the driver attempted to escape, forcing one of the police officers into one of the pumps.

All five occupants, including the driver, were detained. Officers recovered face coverings, a hammer, bolt cutters and quantities of cocaine and cannabis from inside the car.

The five people were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, going equipped for theft and burglary, and possession of class A and class B drugs. The driver was further arrested for driving without a licence, no insurance and dangerous driving.