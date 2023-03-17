A union representing tanker drivers who deliver to Jet sites has said its members will be going on strike later this month over a pay dispute.

According to Unite the 40-plus drivers employed by JW Suckling and Hoyer Gas and Petroleum Logistics are based at depots in Essex, Grangemouth, Stockport and West London, and are part of the Phillips 66 contract that supplies fuel to Jet Garages.

The union claims the drivers are being paid £5 an hour less than drivers employed by other hauliers on the same contract and have poorer terms and conditions.

Strike action is scheduled to begin at 4am on Monday 27 March for an initial week for the JW Suckling strikes in Essex and west London and for the Hoyer dispute in the North West. The workers employed by JW Suckling at Grangemouth will be taking all out continuous action from the same time.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members are simply seeking a fair day’s pay. There is no reason on earth why some hauliers can afford to pay a fair higher rate than others. This is all about the companies involved boosting their profits at the expense of workers.

“Unite has a laser like focus on the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and the workers at JW Suckling and Hoyer will receive the Unite’s complete support.”

The union claims the strike action will affect Jet garages across Scotland, an area from Southampton to Norwich and also from north Staffordshire to Carlisle.

Unite regional officer Nick West, who represents the Essex and West London drivers, said: “The forthcoming strike action will inevitably cause huge disruption to Jet Garages but this dispute is the fault of JW Suckling, Hoyer and Phillips, all of which could have resolved this dispute but chose not to.”

Unite regional officer Lyn Turner, who represents the workers at Grangemouth, said: “The strike action is set to result in Jet Garages across Scotland running out of fuel. Our members are simply not prepared to accept less money than fellow drivers for the same work any longer.”

A spokesperson for Phillips 66 said: “Phillips 66 Limited fuel deliveries to Jet garages are continuing as usual. We are monitoring developments in the reported dispute between Unite and JW Suckling Transport and/or Hoyer and are committed to keeping our customers informed of any developments which may impact deliveries.”