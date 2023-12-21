Two men have been jailed for life after a brawl at a petrol station ended in murder.

On March 17, 2022, an argument at a petrol station on Maguire Drive in Richmond, culminated in a fight between two groups, leaving three people with stab injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts today remain with Mirko Naramcic’s family and friends as they continue to struggle with his tragic loss.

“Mirko had spent the day drinking and enjoying the company of friends. His night ended with him being violently attacked and ultimately losing his life.

“This case, once again, highlights what can happen when people go out armed with knives without thinking about the consequences.”

On Tuesday, December 19, Leone Davies, 19, and Justin Romano, 19, were both jailed for life, with a minimum term of 20 years, having been convicted of murder and two counts of wounding with intent.

Police were called at around 11.20pm on March 17, 2022, to reports of a stabbing in the area of Maguire Drive in Richmond. Officers attended the scene but no victims could be found. Shortly afterwards three men, including 31-year-old Mirko, attended hospital having sustained stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, Mirko died in hospital. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab injury.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command. They quickly established that Davies left the scene and drove to a woman’s home. She - Eve Carter - subsequently helped to dispose of his phone in the hope of distancing him from the attack. However, detectives were able to locate it before analysing its contents. Over the coming weeks, detectives made a series of arrests in connection with their investigation, resulting in seven people initially being charged.

Eve Carter pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.