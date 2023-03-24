Thieves who smashed their way into a Shell service station in Staffordshire have stolen cash, cigarettes and alcohol.

They struck at Kingsley Moor Service Station, on Leek Road, near Cheadle, in the early hours of Thursday March 23. It is believed they broke in between 1.20am and 3.40am.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “Offenders forced entry into a petrol station and made off with cash, cigarettes and alcohol. They also took a wheeled red delivery cage which we believe was used to transport the stolen goods.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we want to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with any information, including relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the police on 101, quoting incident number 90 of 23 March, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.