A new members’ offer from money-saving site TopCashback is giving drivers £5 cashback on a £10-plus spend on fuel.

The “£5 Cashback on a £10+ Fuel spend” is only available for new members or those with no previous purchases or cashback through TopCashback.

Drivers can get their £5 cashback on fuel from Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Asda, the Co-operative, Esso, BP, Texaco, Gulf, Total, Jet, Murco and Shell sites but TopCashback says purchases can be made at other fuel stations too.

All drivers have to do is fill up at the pump, keep their receipt and claim their cash back.

The following details must be clearly visible on the photo of the receipt: the date and time of purchase; the fuel station name; and the fuel purchased that’s eligible for cashback. Then £5 cashback will be awarded for one purchase of fuel of £10 or more. The offer may be redeemed against any fuel type.

TopCashback says: “Please snap your receipt safely, do not use your phone while driving or on a forecourt. You may fold your receipt before snapping it to ensure that you can fit all of the details into the photo.”

The offer is running until 23.59 on September 23 or until a redemption limit of 10,000 is reached. Photos need to be submitted before the offer expires.

If the redemption limit is reached, the offer will be removed from the website. While the offer is shown on the site, members may still redeem this offer.