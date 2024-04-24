A Wiltshire forecourt still has half its nozzles out of action due to a random attack of vandalism earlier this month.

Trowbridge Lodge Services in Trowbridge closes at 10pm. A member of staff walking home from the forecourt just after 10pm on April 1, heard someone smashing something on the forecourt. They called the police but the incident was over by the time officers arrived.

CCTV footage revealed that a man drove onto the forecourt, sat in his car for 10 minutes then got out. He tried to rip the nozzles off the pumps and then used them to smash the screens. His actions put four of the site’s filling positions out of action.

Manager Josh Scanlon told Forecourt Trader: “It was a completely unprovoked attack that caused thousands of pounds worth of damage. We were initially quoted £5,000 for the repair work to the screens but have now been told it will be more than that.”