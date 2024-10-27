The petrol station worker in West Yorkshire who was seriously injured when he tried to stop a drive-off is unlikely to survive, according to the BBC.

A report on the broadcaster’s website says Srisankar Subramanian, aged 23, was injured when a black Audi S3 was driven out of the Esso forecourt on Castleford Road, Normanton, last Sunday (October 20).

Taghan Bal appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Subramanian with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

Bal gave no indication of how he would plead to the allegations and was remanded in custody.

According to the BBC, the opinion of neurosurgeons was that Subramanian was “increasingly unlikely to survive his brain injury”.

Bal was refused bail. He was also accused of dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, making off without payment and displaying a false number plate.

His co-defendant Aderoju Adeniran appeared at the same court charged with perverting the course of justice, making off without payment and displaying a false number plate.

Both men are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on November 21.