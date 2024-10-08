Chargepoint operator Zapgo has launched a partnership with HeritageXplore to help the owners of historic houses benefit from EV chargepoint provision, to provide a better experience for EV driving visitors, as well as their immediate local communities.

The aim of the partnership is that, even when a historic house is closed during the off-season, Zapgo’s chargepoints will remain available to EV drivers.

Steve Leighton, CEO of Zapgo, says: “We’re on a mission to bring rapid charging facilities to handpicked, prestigious destinations in under-served parts of the UK. We want to place our infrastructure in locations where people genuinely want to spend their time. What could be better than bringing together Britain’s most famous historic homes with the clean energy source that will power Britain’s future. There’s a great fit between Zapgo and HeritageXplore and we look forward to working together to enhance these incredible sites, boost visitor numbers and enable historic houses owners to earn revenue from each charge and future-proof their estates at the same time.”

Lady Violet Manners, founder and CEO of HeritageXplore, says: “HeritageXplore is delighted to partner with Zapgo to provide destination EV charging facilities at iconic historic houses around Britain. Zapgo, with its innovative vision for rapid, destination-focused charging, is the perfect partner for HeritageXplore and the independent historic houses whom we’re privileged to work with. As Britain’s historic houses ready themselves to meet net zero carbon emissions by 2050, our partnership with Zapgo will help establish EV charging facilities and provide a new chapter to the ongoing story of Britain’s finest heritage homes.”