A Maxol forecourt near Belfast has been recognised for its contribution to the electric vehicle sector on the island of Ireland.

Maxol Eurospar Kinnegar won the Best Destination Charging Offering category in the inaugural Electric Vehicle Awards in Dublin on March 6.

The site in Holywood, Co Down is one of 120 company-owned and 130-dealer run Maxol locations across Northern Ireland and the Republic. It reopened in December 2022 after a £2 million refurbishment that included the launch of what Maxol claims was the first dedicated ultra rapid EV hub on the island of Ireland.

The family-owned company says that by the end of this year it will have more than 3MW of charger capacity across its network, with plans to expand that to 15MW by the end of 2026.

Maxol Kinnegar is on a popular commuter route connecting Belfast to a number of prosperous communities on the north Down coast and is near Belfast City Airport.



Maxol’s chief executive Brian Donaldson said the company’s vision is to “lead retail and mobility innovation while keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do”.



He added: “We brought EV charging best practice to life at Maxol Kinnegar and developed a first-class range of amenities for EV customers to enjoy while charging their vehicle. This award is a testament to our significant investment in this project as well as the dedication of our team to deliver best-in-class solutions.”



Maxol introduced EV charging to its network in 2011, in partnership with the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) to support what was then the start of the transition to electric vehicles. The company says its EV brand, Maxol Recharge, uses “a stand-out teal colourway to leverage the brand’s equity”.