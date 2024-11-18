Auto Trader, together with ChargeUK and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), have joined forces in a new initiative designed to combat misinformation surrounding EVs.

The group has created a collection of user-friendly, simplified facts that are said to offer a more balanced and data-backed view of the reality of owning and driving an EV. These facts clarify points such as how electric cars are greener, are no more likely to catch fire than an ICE car, and that the electric range and chargepoint availability are better than some might think.

The group says the data points will be regularly reviewed and updated, with new versions issued when required. The information is also endorsed by the Department for Transport.

In February, the House of Lords’ Environment and Climate Change Committee published a Report – ‘EV strategy: rapid recharge needed’ – highlighting the confusing messages that exist in the media towards EVs and called for “a ‘go-to’ source of comprehensive, clear and balanced information so [consumers] can make informed decisions about their vehicles”.

Further research conducted by Auto Trader earlier this year showed that “mistruths” repeated in various media sources were impacting consumer confidence in electric cars, with 72% of consumers aware of the false “electric cars catch fire” narrative and 44% incorrectly believing it’s true – which has made them less likely to go electric. Similarly, 70% had heard that “EVs are not cheaper to run”, with 33% agreeing that they believe this to be true, and that this has made them less likely to buy an electric car.

Retailer sentiment shows a significant lack of confidence in stocking and selling EVs, with the share of retailers stocking electric cars on Auto Trader stalling at around 35% in both 2023 and 2024, versus a previous significant year-on-year jump (57%) in 2022. Separate research from Auto Trader shows that 46% of retailers believe a lack of consumer confidence in the technology is a significant barrier to adoption.3

Future of roads minister Lilian Greenwood says: “Zero emission vehicles will drive our journey to net zero, which is why this government is committed to accelerating the transition. Ensuring consumers have clear, accurate information when deciding what kind of car to buy is essential. This work by industry is absolutely vital to boosting drivers’ confidence in zero emission vehicles, and I’m pleased to back it.

Erin Baker, editorial director at Auto Trader, comments: “Electrification is a significant change and with change comes uncertainty and confusion and that’s why we’re trying to help share more balanced and fact-based narratives with both retailers and consumers to give everyone confidence to navigate their electric journey.

“Often this comes down to the fear of the unknown and this is clear when consumers tell us how much they love their electric cars. We’d encourage anyone unsure about EVs to do their own research with unbiased, fact-based content – or better yet why not find an electric car driver and chat to them. And if you haven’t driven one yet – do it, they are really changing the car game.”

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, says that thanks to manufacturer investment, drivers have a massive choice of EV models, and picking the right one for their needs depends on having facts, not fiction.

“More than a million motorists have already gone electric and been delighted by their decision, with many benefiting from lower running costs, an outstanding driving experience and a smaller carbon footprint. But making the switch can be daunting for some, given the need to consider charging as well as driving so a single source of truth can avoid any confusion. And that truth is that the time to go electric is now.”

Vicky Read, CEO of ChargeUK says her company’s work , involves more than just providing the infrastructure: “We must challenge the myths and misconceptions that hold some drivers back from adopting EVs. Not least because the research suggests they are missing out – as per Auto Trader’s findings that more than eight in 10 electric drivers say they would never go back, and with the vast majority reporting a seamless charging experience.

“Clear, concise, accurate information is key to helping more people understand what’s involved in switching to an EV and why there’s no need to hold back. It’s great to see a range of organisations come together to ensure consumers have access to easily digestible facts and ChargeUK is proud to have contributed to this work.”

https://www.autotrader.co.uk/content/features/electric-cars-facts-and-figures