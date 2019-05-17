Burton's Biscuit Company expands lower calorie range

John Wood

Burton’s Biscuit Company is expanding its ‘less than 100 calories’ biscuits and snacks range with the launch of Maryland Oaty Cookie Bars.

The individually-wrapped chocolate chip cookie bars will be targeted at the on-the-go and lunchbox occasions.

“As consumer demand for more permissible options shows no signs of abating, Maryland Oaty Cookie Bars reinforces our commitment to leading the way in portion control, offering the strongest ‘less than 100 calories per serve’ range in the UK’s £3bn biscuits category,” said Kate Needham, Burton’s Biscuit Company’s marketing director.

“This wide-ranging initiative includes a 20% calorie and sugar reduction across our portfolio, providing consumers with more permissible, high quality, great-tasting products which can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet, in or out of home.”

