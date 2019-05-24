Britvic supports sugar-free Tango with £1.2m campaign

John Wood

Britvic is rolling out a new £1.2m marketing campaign to support its sugar-free Tango range.

Two creatives, one for TV and the other for cinema, will see the first introduction of the Tanguru, played by Funny Women Champion, Thanyia Moore.

Rachel Astbury-Phillips, OOH commercial director at Britvic, commented: “While the brand remains a firm favourite with current Tango consumers, we want to drive appeal with new shoppers with a new comms platform that will really resonate with them.

“The Tanguru TV campaign – alongside our new options – hits the mark for this key demographic while staying true to the brand DNA, which customers have come to know and love. With the brand back on TV this summer, Tango will be front of mind for shoppers, creating a fantastic sales opportunity for retailers.”

The TV campaign, will run over four weeks and will be bolstered by sampling, digital and in-store activation campaigns. All new sugar free flavours – Strawberry & Watermelon, Tropical and Orange – are available in price-marked pack formats, exclusively for the convenience and wholesale channels.

