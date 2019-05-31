Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

bel'Vita introduces two new breakfast biscuits

John Wood · 31 May, 2019

Healthy biscuit brand, belVita is introducing two new launches to the breakfast biscuits category in June.

belVita Seeds and Berries comes in two flavours - Raspberry & Chia Seeds and Blueberry and Flax Seeds – and is available in six-pack boxes with three biscuits per pack. The brand will also launch its first ever reduced sugar variant, belVita Chocolate Chip with 30% less sugar. The breakfast biscuit will include the chocolate chip taste but with 30% less sugar as a low sugar. Each box will contain five packs, with four biscuits per pack.

These launches will be supported with a new £3.5m marketing campaign with TV, OOH, digital, social, PR and in-store activations. The range will also unveil a new look that dials up belVita’s taste and quality ingredients.

Melissa Stuart, brand manager for belVita at Mondelēz International, said: “We’re proud to give the nation energy for the whole morning. Our delicious range of breakfast biscuits are made with five wholegrains and provide slow release carbohydrates hour after hour, making them a convenient and nutritious choice.

“Being the number one brand, belVita is perfectly positioned to accelerate the growth of the healthy biscuits category even further. We are proud to lead the wellbeing and breakfast segments and believe that these two launches that meet consumer needs will really help to drive sales for retailers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.11142.26130.32
East Midlands135.51138.43130.03
London135.77142.62131.39
North East134.32144.12130.11
North West135.3359.90140.67129.79
Northern Ireland132.35136.40128.41
Scotland135.44142.77130.43
South East136.27142.60131.29
South West135.33141.44129.65
Wales134.97138.21129.28
West Midlands135.2469.90140.34130.17
Yorkshire & Humber134.62143.16129.64
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son buys site

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Number of public charging sites exceeds p...

DfT launches website to publicise fuel la...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso confirms move to Nectar loyalty sche...

JP&S Services opens new-build Texaco site...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Poll

See Results

Following last month's London protests and damage to Shell's UK HQ, do you believe forecourts should be preparing themselves in case of possible attacks by climate change campaigners?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training