bel'Vita introduces two new breakfast biscuits

John Wood

Healthy biscuit brand, belVita is introducing two new launches to the breakfast biscuits category in June.

belVita Seeds and Berries comes in two flavours - Raspberry & Chia Seeds and Blueberry and Flax Seeds – and is available in six-pack boxes with three biscuits per pack. The brand will also launch its first ever reduced sugar variant, belVita Chocolate Chip with 30% less sugar. The breakfast biscuit will include the chocolate chip taste but with 30% less sugar as a low sugar. Each box will contain five packs, with four biscuits per pack.

These launches will be supported with a new £3.5m marketing campaign with TV, OOH, digital, social, PR and in-store activations. The range will also unveil a new look that dials up belVita’s taste and quality ingredients.

Melissa Stuart, brand manager for belVita at Mondelēz International, said: “We’re proud to give the nation energy for the whole morning. Our delicious range of breakfast biscuits are made with five wholegrains and provide slow release carbohydrates hour after hour, making them a convenient and nutritious choice.

“Being the number one brand, belVita is perfectly positioned to accelerate the growth of the healthy biscuits category even further. We are proud to lead the wellbeing and breakfast segments and believe that these two launches that meet consumer needs will really help to drive sales for retailers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter