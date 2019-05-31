Coca-Cola celebrates launch of energy drink· 31 May, 2019
To celebrate the arrival of Coca-Cola Energy, a new multi-million-pound fully integrated campaign has been launched.
The campaign includes a partnership with Spotify that will allow listeners to enjoy a sponsored ‘energy boosted’ playlist and more than 300,000 samples will be given out at festivals across the country to keep people energised throughout the summer.
To highlight how Coca-Cola Energy is bringing energy to people leaving work, the campaign will also target commuters through:
• Full motion digital escalator panels in London tube stations;
• Large digital screens in 50 iconic sites and commuter hubs across Great Britain;
• Over 6,000 additional panels and adverts on over 1,500 busses across the country; and
• Free samples given out in commuter hubs and stations.
The campaign, which has been led by creative agency Ogilvy, also includes a new TV commercial for VOD running this month.
The first energy drink released under the Coca-Cola brand, Coca-Cola Energy features caffeine from naturally-derived sources, guarana extracts, B vitamins and contains no taurine. Coca-Cola Energy hit stores earlier this month and is available in 250ml cans and in two variants – with and without sugar.
The campaign is part of a wider pan-European campaign from Coca-Cola being rolled out across Europe this month.
