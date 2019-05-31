Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Coca-Cola celebrates launch of energy drink

John Wood · 31 May, 2019

To celebrate the arrival of Coca-Cola Energy, a new multi-million-pound fully integrated campaign has been launched.

The campaign includes a partnership with Spotify that will allow listeners to enjoy a sponsored ‘energy boosted’ playlist and more than 300,000 samples will be given out at festivals across the country to keep people energised throughout the summer.

To highlight how Coca-Cola Energy is bringing energy to people leaving work, the campaign will also target commuters through:

• Full motion digital escalator panels in London tube stations;

• Large digital screens in 50 iconic sites and commuter hubs across Great Britain;

• Over 6,000 additional panels and adverts on over 1,500 busses across the country; and

• Free samples given out in commuter hubs and stations.

The campaign, which has been led by creative agency Ogilvy, also includes a new TV commercial for VOD running this month.

The first energy drink released under the Coca-Cola brand, Coca-Cola Energy features caffeine from naturally-derived sources, guarana extracts, B vitamins and contains no taurine. Coca-Cola Energy hit stores earlier this month and is available in 250ml cans and in two variants – with and without sugar.

The campaign is part of a wider pan-European campaign from Coca-Cola being rolled out across Europe this month.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.11142.26130.32
East Midlands135.51138.43130.03
London135.77142.62131.39
North East134.32144.12130.11
North West135.3359.90140.67129.79
Northern Ireland132.35136.40128.41
Scotland135.44142.77130.43
South East136.27142.60131.29
South West135.33141.44129.65
Wales134.97138.21129.28
West Midlands135.2469.90140.34130.17
Yorkshire & Humber134.62143.16129.64
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Poll

See Results

Following last month's London protests and damage to Shell's UK HQ, do you believe forecourts should be preparing themselves in case of possible attacks by climate change campaigners?

