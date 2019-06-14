Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Red Bull signs up sports stars to provide advice

John Wood · 14 June, 2019

Energy drink brand Red Bull, is encouraging consumers to unleash their inner athlete with its latest campaign, Red Bull Project Pro.

As part of the campaign, six of the UK’s top athletes will offer a never-before-seen view of how they train and live their day-to-day lives. The campaign aims to drive positive associations with Red Bull across a range of diverse sporting occasions.

The campaign will see six limited edition cans (across Energy Drink and Sugarfree 250ml) launch to market, featuring a range of bespoke on-pack wraps, each signed by, and illustrating one of the six athletes: rugby player, Jack Nowell; climber, Shauna Coxsey; cricketer, Ben Stokes; snowboarder, Billy Morgan; triathlete, Lucy Charles and hockey goalkeeper, Maddie Hinche.

Red Bull Project Pro will be supported by a strategic multi-media marketing campaign, including a Ben Stokes TV commercial aired during the Cricket World Cup, engaging social media content, sampling in gyms and other sports locations, as well as in-store activation and promotional placements.

To participate in the campaign, consumers will be directed to a website where they will be able to join a four-week programme via the Red Bull Project Pro Facebook Messenger Bot. It’s here where the consumer gains exposure to athlete advice, receiving weekly tips and tricks from their matched athlete ranging from nutrition to mental preparation to strength and conditioning.

Mark Bell, strategy and planning manager at Red Bull, commented: “We are incredibly excited about Red Bull Project Pro. First and foremost, this campaign aims to inspire and motivate people who want to learn directly from professional athletes. It also aims to reinforce Red Bull’s relevance in sports and fitness while boosting consumers’ trust in the brand by showing professional athletes using it as a key part of their training routine.” Supported on all Energy Drink and Sugarfree 250ml single cans and 4-packs in store during summer 2019, Project Pro is Red Bull’s biggest activation on can to date.”

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

