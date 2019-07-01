30% Less Sugar Maynards Wine Gums launched

Tracy West

Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums are now available in a new 30% Less Sugar variant. Brand owner Mondelez says that by displaying the new Wine Gums alongside core packs, retailers can enhance their current confectionery offering by satisfying their shoppers’ demand for lower sugar sweets. With approximately 19g less sugar per 100g, the new recipe allows consumers to enjoy a lower sugar treat from the classic Wine Gums brand.

The lower sugar confectionery market was worth £8.7m in 2018 (Nielsen) and is growing by 56% year-on-year. Furthermore, according to Shopper Vista data, over a third of consumers are actively cutting down their sugar consumption, making reducing sugar one of the biggest priorities for shoppers. Mondelez says that as the UK’s number two sweets brand, Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums is perfectly positioned to help retailers tap into this growing consumer demand.

Anna Ulrich, brand manager for Joyful Candy at Mondelēz International, said: “Wine Gums are such a popular sweet with consumers already, so our new less-sugar launch is set to shake up sales for retailers even further. We know shoppers are going to love the new variant – in fact our consumer testing showed an impressive 84% purchase intent!”

The new sweets come in 130g bags, rrp £1.32. The launch is backed by pos material.