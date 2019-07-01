Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

30% Less Sugar Maynards Wine Gums launched

Tracy West · 01 July, 2019

Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums are now available in a new 30% Less Sugar variant. Brand owner Mondelez says that by displaying the new Wine Gums alongside core packs, retailers can enhance their current confectionery offering by satisfying their shoppers’ demand for lower sugar sweets. With approximately 19g less sugar per 100g, the new recipe allows consumers to enjoy a lower sugar treat from the classic Wine Gums brand.

The lower sugar confectionery market was worth £8.7m in 2018 (Nielsen) and is growing by 56% year-on-year. Furthermore, according to Shopper Vista data, over a third of consumers are actively cutting down their sugar consumption, making reducing sugar one of the biggest priorities for shoppers. Mondelez says that as the UK’s number two sweets brand, Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums is perfectly positioned to help retailers tap into this growing consumer demand.

Anna Ulrich, brand manager for Joyful Candy at Mondelēz International, said: “Wine Gums are such a popular sweet with consumers already, so our new less-sugar launch is set to shake up sales for retailers even further. We know shoppers are going to love the new variant – in fact our consumer testing showed an impressive 84% purchase intent!”

The new sweets come in 130g bags, rrp £1.32. The launch is backed by pos material.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 24 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.2857.70140.12127.98
East Midlands131.6068.90140.85127.71
London131.33140.96128.23
North East129.66138.96126.73
North West131.00139.23127.30
Northern Ireland128.51131.73125.73
Scotland130.85138.96127.55
South East132.2960.90140.20128.42
South West131.66136.77127.64
Wales130.56135.65126.91
West Midlands131.3459.90139.08127.72
Yorkshire & Humber130.65141.05127.11
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

Gridserve applies for planning consent fo...

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

Jos Richardson & Son to operate M1 fuel s...

Gridserve applies for planning consent fo...

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Euro Garages buys high volume site in Sco...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training