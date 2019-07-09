Footie fans can win big with Coca-Cola GB

Footie fans can win big with Coca-Cola GB09 July, 2019
As part of Coca-Cola GB's partnership with the Premier League, football fans have the chance to win tickets to see their favourite team play via a new promotion ahead of the 2019/20 season. It is running until September 2 with 120 pairs of tickets given away every week. Special packs feature the Premier League logo.
01895 231313 www.ccep.com
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|131.82
|57.70
|138.44
|127.82
|East Midlands
|131.33
|138.41
|127.59
|London
|131.11
|140.01
|128.34
|North East
|129.55
|137.90
|126.73
|North West
|130.57
|57.70
|136.49
|127.08
|Northern Ireland
|128.66
|138.90
|125.50
|Scotland
|130.72
|134.34
|127.37
|South East
|131.97
|57.90
|137.52
|128.38
|South West
|131.29
|57.90
|137.34
|127.49
|Wales
|130.27
|135.78
|126.66
|West Midlands
|131.04
|138.64
|127.72
|Yorkshire & Humber
|130.43
|84.90
|137.01
|127.30