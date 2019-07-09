Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums with 30% less sugar

Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums with 30% less sugar09 July, 2019
Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums are now available in a new 30% Less Sugar variant. Brand owner Mondelez says that by displaying the new Wine Gums alongside core packs, retailers can enhance their current confectionery offering by satisfying their shoppers' demand for lower-sugar sweets. With approximately 19g less sugar per 100g, the new sweets come in 130g bags, rrp £1.32. The launch is backed by pos material.
0870 191 7343 www.deliciousdisplay.co.uk
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|131.82
|57.70
|138.44
|127.82
|East Midlands
|131.33
|138.41
|127.59
|London
|131.11
|140.01
|128.34
|North East
|129.55
|137.90
|126.73
|North West
|130.57
|57.70
|136.49
|127.08
|Northern Ireland
|128.66
|138.90
|125.50
|Scotland
|130.72
|134.34
|127.37
|South East
|131.97
|57.90
|137.52
|128.38
|South West
|131.29
|57.90
|137.34
|127.49
|Wales
|130.27
|135.78
|126.66
|West Midlands
|131.04
|138.64
|127.72
|Yorkshire & Humber
|130.43
|84.90
|137.01
|127.30